Weather News Chris Bailey’s froecast: Steamy to stormy

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. 2015 staff file photo

Today is likely to be the hottest day of the year, so far, as temps surge into the low 90s. This is ahead of a cold front working toward the region later tonight and Thursday. That will offer up a little heat relief for the end of the week.

As we are tracking all this, we are also watching a tropical system down in the Gulf of Mexico. I’ll get to that in a bit.

Let’s start with today’s temps. Highs will generally reach the low 90s in most areas, but the heat index will hit the mid and upper 90s. Ouch.

