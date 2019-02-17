Weather

Icy Roads led to multiple wrecks, shut down of portions of I-75, I-64 and New Circle

By Beth Musgrave

February 17, 2019 09:20 AM

What to do when your car ‘fishtails’ on slick roads

Billy Fryer, director of training at the Fayette County Attorney Driver Education program, uses a modified Toyota Camry nicknamed the Skid Monster built to purposefully fishtail to show the three most common types of vehicle skids and a way to man
By
Up Next
Billy Fryer, director of training at the Fayette County Attorney Driver Education program, uses a modified Toyota Camry nicknamed the Skid Monster built to purposefully fishtail to show the three most common types of vehicle skids and a way to man
By

Icy road conditions led to multiple wrecks early Sunday morning and the partial shut down of Interstate 75 and New Circle Road in the Lexington area.

Police had to shut down both southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the Scott County line early Sunday morning after seven wrecks in that area, WKYT reported.

Portions of New Circle Road also were shut down due to multiple wrecks between Harrodsburg and Versailles roads. Police reopen New Circle Road shortly after 9:10 a.m..

Crews were working to get salt trucks to I-75 and New Circle Road to address the icy roads.

A section of Interstate 64 near the Franklin County line was also closed due to an accident. Traffic has been diverted off the interstate as crews work to clean up that wreck, police said.

This story will be updated.

When the potential of winter weather looms, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.

By

Beth Musgrave

Beth Musgrave has covered government and politics for the Herald-Leader for more than a decade. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has worked as a reporter in Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois and Washington D.C.

  Comments  