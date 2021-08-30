Flash flood watch issued for Central Kentucky as remains of Hurricane Ida heads north

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for portions of Central Kentucky, including the Lexington area, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida heads north.

Most of the rainfall is expected to start Tuesday, weather service models show.

But parts of Kentucky, the areas around and north of Interstate 64, could see localized storms starting Monday.

“Tropical downpours could produce localized flash flooding in central Kentucky,” according to the National Weather Service in Louisville. “A flash flood watch has been issued for most of the commonwealth for Tuesday and Tuesday night.”

WKYT Meteorologist Jim Caldwell is predicting between one and four inches of rain between Monday and Wednesday.

“These rains will be continuous once they get going so just be ready for steady rain around the region,” Caldwell wrote. WKYT is the Lexington Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.