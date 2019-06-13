Welcoming a new (but familiar) voice to the Herald-Leader’s Opinion pages

Welcome to the Lexington Herald-Leader The Lexington Herald-Leader is Central Kentucky's source for breaking news, sports and accountability journalism. Join us by subscribing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Lexington Herald-Leader is Central Kentucky's source for breaking news, sports and accountability journalism. Join us by subscribing.

Readers of the Opinion pages will notice a new voice in this space this summer.

Linda Blackford, who has covered higher education for the Herald-Leader and is one of the most respected journalists in Kentucky, will be shifting to the Opinion section this summer, starting this week. Linda will be writing reported columns and commentary, and contributing occasional editorials.

Please take a moment to read her first column, on Pride Month, the 20th anniversary of Lexington’s Fairness Ordinance and the incredible legacy of Joan Callahan in this community.





And look for more commentary from Linda in the months to come on the top issues of the day in Lexington and the state of Kentucky.





You’ve been reading Linda’s name in the news pages of the Herald-Leader for two decades. Before coming to Lexington in 1997, she grew up in Charlottesville, Va., and went to the University of Virginia and Columbia. Linda came to the Herald-Leader in 1997 to cover the Kentucky Education Reform Act and since then has written about everything from K-12 to higher education to the Ark park in Northern Kentucky, to local food movements, horses and tax reform.





She cares deeply about Lexington and the state of Kentucky, and she will be working with me to help rebuild and sharpen the focus of the Opinion pages, both in digital and print

The Herald-Leader’s Opinion pages have always had a strong voice in local, state and national issues, and we look forward to building on that tradition going forward. We want these pages to continue to be a forum for this community to engage thoughtfully on the most important topics of the day in our neighborhoods, at City Hall, in the state Capitol and beyond.

We invite you to follow along, and engage with us here, on Kentucky.com and on social media, including the Herald-Leader Opinions Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/HLopinions/.

Peter Baniak is the editor and general manager of the Herald-Leader.