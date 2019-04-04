Joel Pett

Joel Pett gets up close and personal with Joe Biden

By Joel Pett

Click here to see more Joel Pett cartoons.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  

Read Next

Joel Pett on what UK fans can do since UK is out of the NCAA Tournament

Joel Pett

Joel Pett on what UK fans can do since UK is out of the NCAA Tournament

By Joel Pett

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE JOEL PETT
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service