Editorial cartoonist Joel Pett’s take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, collecting campaign donations from using the “Cocaine Mitch” nickname bestowed by an unsuccessful candidate in West Virginia. McConnell sold T-shirts with references to the phrase. His campaign says it was all done in humor.

