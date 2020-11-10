SECTIONS
Skip to Content
Joel Pett: The Greatest | Lexington Herald Leader
SUBMIT
SECTIONS
Search
Eedition
Home
Coronavirus
News
All News
Business
Counties
Crime
Education
Health & Medicine
Lexington
Local
Most Wanted
Nation/World
News Videos
Politics
Searchable Databases
State
Watchdog
Sports
All Sports
UK Sports
College Sports
Next Cats Recruiting
High School
Horses
Kentucky Speedway
Lexington Legends
Reds
MLB
NBA
NASCAR
NFL
Sports Videos
Columns
John Clay's Columns
Mark Story
Next Cats Recruiting
UK Sports
All UK Sports
Next Cats Recruiting
Baseball
Basketball - Men
Basketball - Women
Recruiting
Ex-Cats
Football
UK Videos
More UK Sports
Columns
John Clay's Blog
Mark Story
Politics
Politics
Elections
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Books
Celebrities
Comics
Events Calendar
Horoscopes
Movies
Music
Puzzles & Games
Stage & Dance
TV
Visual Arts
Entertainment Videos
Food & Drink
LexGo Eat
Restaurant News & Trends
Food & Recipes
Bourbon & Bars
Blogs
News Blogs
Kentucky Weather
Photo Archive
Sports Blogs
John Clay's Blog
Entertainment Blogs
Walter Tunis on Music
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Joel Pett
Letters to the Editor
National Columnists
Op-Ed
Submit a Letter
Living
All Living
Celebrations
Family
Fashion
Food & Drink
Health & Medicine
Home & Garden
Paul Prather
Religion
Travel
Readers' Choice
Obituaries
Kentucky Obituaries
Obituaries in the News
Place an Obituary
Customer Service
Customer Service
Contact Us
About Us
E-edition
Page Reprints
Photo Reprints
RSS Feeds
Special Sections
Site Information
Advertise With Us
Mobile
Mobile Apps & eReaders
Newsletters
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Jobs
Jobs
Classifieds
Classifieds
Jobs
Homes
Homeseller
Legal Notices
Video
All videos
News Video
Local Video
Politics Video
Business Video
Living Video
Lex Go
Place an Ad
Mobile & Apps
Archives
Joel Pett
Joel Pett: The Greatest
By Joel Pett
November 10, 2020 12:24 PM
ORDER REPRINT
→
Comments
Read Next
Joel Pett
Joel Pett: Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer
By Joel Pett
November 09, 2020 10:21 AM
ORDER REPRINT
→
KEEP READING
Trending Stories
Kentucky’s new Supreme Court justice, Robert Conley, rebuked again for courtroom behavior
November 09, 2020 1:57 PM
‘It’s coming from everywhere.’ Lexington shatters its one-day COVID-19 case record
Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron to join legal action against Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
‘Rampant spread’ of COVID-19: Kentucky reports highest weekly case total yet
November 08, 2020 5:58 PM
Two QBs from Kentucky have become college football sensations. Did UK miss the boat?
November 09, 2020 5:34 PM
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.
VIEW OFFER
Joel Pett
Joel Pett: The spoils of victory?
November 06, 2020 9:14 AM
Joel Pett
Joel Pett: Not leaving
November 05, 2020 3:01 PM
Joel Pett
Joel Pett: Swamp King
November 04, 2020 2:08 PM
Joel Pett
Joel Pett: The winner’s big prizes
November 03, 2020 11:30 AM
Joel Pett
Joel Pett: Stickers for Election Day: ‘I Voted.’ ‘Please count it.’
Joel Pett
Joel Pett: Mitch McConnell and the rubble of democracy
October 30, 2020 11:23 AM
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of Service
Comments