Chuck E. Cheese has better plan for reuniting families than Trump administration did

From left, Carla Provost, U.S. Border Patrol acting chief; Matthew Albence, Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Jonathan White, coordinator of family reunification for Health and Human Services; James McHenry III of the Department of Justice, Jennifer Higgins, associate director of Refugee, Asylum And International Operations of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, before testifying Tuesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo