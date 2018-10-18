Bill Farmer Jr. for Lexington council District 5

Urban County council member Bill Farmer Jr.’s long experience and deep knowledge will be more valuable than ever as a new administration takes the reins from Mayor Jim Gray in January.
Farmer is committed to following through on good things that have been started during Gray’s eight years as mayor – from projects, such as the $241 million Lexington Center/Rupp Arena makeover and creation of the adjoining Town Branch Park, to what Farmer describes as an aspirational civic spirit, “a thirst to keep pace with other communities.”
Farmer, who has represented District 5 for 17 years in two separate stints, also wants to encourage infill development (as opposed to paving farmland) and says there are ways to achieve denser development without changing the “precious character of neighborhoods.” Getting infill right is critical both to protecting Lexington’s important agricultural economy and to protecting our city from becoming a generic Anywhere, U.S.A.
Because of his long relationship with the district, Farmer is well positioned to help bridge gaps and work out differences between developers pitching infill projects and established neighborhoods and businesses.
We were disappointed when he supported a surprise, last-minute amendment to the comprehensive plan that would have allowed expansion of the urban boundary into farmland. But we applaud his advocacy for public art and his budget acumen.
One of the city’s costliest undertakings – the court-ordered $590 million overhaul of the sewer system to protect streams from pollution – has benefited from Farmer’s steady leadership of the Environmental Quality and Public Works Committee. The city has until 2026 to complete the work. The public will be increasingly inconvenienced as the overhaul requires tearing up roads and yards. Farmer’s understanding of this project’s many challenges is a boon to taxpayers and the council.
The 5th District, which stretches inside New Circle Road from Tates Creek Road to East Loudon Avenue and includes parts of Richmond and Winchester Roads, should consider itself lucky to have a candidate on deck as qualified and knowledgeable as Liz Sheehan, who is challenging Farmer.
A member of the city’s Environmental Commission, a Hope Center volunteer, yoga teacher and Girl Scout leader, Sheehan has walked the district and done much to educate herself about its needs and the issues facing Lexington. She supports more city money for affordable housing, new housing options for homeless families and increasing access to healthy foods in the city’s food deserts. She holds a Ph.D. in psychology from Emory University and is a senior lecturer at the University of Kentucky. She has much to offer and should stay involved.
But, at this time, when experience and continuity are especially important, we urge voters to support Farmer on Nov. 6.
The unendorsed candidate has until noon Tuesday to submit a 250-word response.
Comments