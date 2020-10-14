Motley’s experience, perspective, makes him best choice for 8th District council seat

The 8th District has the chance to elect a dynamic new leader to the Urban County Council. Christian Motley’s experience in government and education make him an easy choice for our endorsement.

Incumbent Fred Brown chose not to sit for an endorsement interview. We thank him for his service to the city, but believe Motley will be a more engaged leader for the fraught times we live in these days. His work for the administrations of former Gov. Steve Beshear on early childhood development and his current work with the national nonprofit, Strive Together, which strengthens pathways from kindergarten to careers for minority youth, is all about community building. Brown thinks traffic is the district’s biggest problem; Motley believes people are more concerned about the success of young people.

“We have too many young people with more opportunities to fail than to succeed,” Motley told the editorial board. As a council member, he would expand those kinds of opportunities, like Big Brothers Big Sisters, and connect them to other potential partners.

As a young Black man from Alabama who came to Kentucky to attend Berea College, Motley has been a target of police discrimination, so he is particularly acute on the protests and reform that the the council is now studying with the Mayor’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality. He supports a ban on no-knock warrants and the potential to add social workers to the police force. He would also like to see a restructuring of the police review board to add more civilians.

Motley’s work in state and federal governments means he will quickly understand the very complicated budget situation that the city faces right now and into next year. He supports fully funding the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help those affected by pandemic unemployment, and has a nuanced understanding of gentrification, and the kind of tax policy required to keep older residents in their homes. He would build on the city’s efforts to fight climate change.

Motley’s knowledge, experience and perspectives would make him an excellent part of the Urban County Council. We hope that residents of the 8th District will give him their vote.