Baxter’s mix of idealism and pragmatism earns our endorsement for 9th District seat

It’s extremely refreshing when a candidate for city council is asked what she hopes to accomplish and answers with two tangible, doable projects instead of long, philosophical statements about government.

That’s what Whitney Elliott Baxter did in her interview with the Herald Leader editorial board: “We have a very large traffic problem in our school zones,” she told us, particularly around Wellington Elementary and Jessie Clark Middle School. Baxter is more idealistic when it comes to the need for public service that engages people with local governments. That combination of pragmatism and idealism is why the Herald-Leader is endorsing her for the 9th District seat.

Her opponent, Willy Fogle, former councilman and LFUCG staff member, has devoted many years of service to the city and we thank him for it. But right now, the city needs fresher perspectives on a host of issues, ranging from police reform to affordable housing.

Baxter’s ideas about public service were formed by her grandfather, former council member Bill Rice, who also represented the 9th, an area she has lived in all her life. She travels Nicholasville Road frequently, and is passionate about the city’s Imagine Nicholasville project, which could make big changes to improve that busy thoroughfare.

As a realtor, Baxter is well aware of the needs for affordable housing; she supports full funding of the city’s Affordable Housing fund and accessory dwelling units, which could add some infill and density. She also fully supports the Urban Service Boundary. “I think we need to preserve our horse farms,” she told the editorial board. “There’s no need to sprawl when we have available land to build on.”

She was recently endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, but also supports some reforms, such as more body worn cameras and adding civilians to the review board. She admits that she is still learning about protesters’ demands and has been following the meetings of the Mayor’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality.That’s important, because it’s not just for the downtown council members to understand protesters’ demands about the city and police.

Baxter, whose district borders Jessamine County, also wants to see better regional planning, which is key to smart growth. Her views, her energy and her commitment to the 9th District make her an exemplary candidate and an easy choice for our endorsement.