Persecution of Jewish lawyers under Hitler depicted in exhibit in Lexington

“Lawyers Without Rights,” on display through July 20 at the Fayette Circuit Court, is a grim reminder to vigilantly maintain our democracy.
The exhibit describes how Jewish lawyers were persecuted and deprived of their profession during the Nazi era. There is no record of opposition from other bar members or the German judiciary to this policy. Indeed, as we know, this was just one of the first steps in the campaign by Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, which resulted in the murder of 6 million Jews.
I am proud that we were able to bring the exhibit to be shown at the Kentucky Bar Association and now at the circuit court. Mayor Jim Gray and Alice Goldstein, a survivor living in Lexington, delivered moving remarks at the opening. The mayor read a proclamation honoring the occasion which I was pleased to accept for our local cosponsors, the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, the Kentucky Access to Justice Commission, the Fayette County Bar Association, the Central Kentucky American Inn of Court and the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass. Special thanks also to the staff of the Kentucky Bar Association and the Fayette courthouse staff, lawyers and interns who helped erect the exhibit.
John Rosenberg
Prestonsburg
