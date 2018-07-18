Letters to the editor on Trump-Putin summit

Putin our new president
President Donald Trump’s disgusting and irresponsible surrender summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin has damaged America’s international interests for a generation. Afraid it would call into question his own legitimacy as president, Trump just rolled over on Putin’s claim that Russia did not meddle in our presidential election in 2016, against all evidence to the contrary gathered by our own intelligence agencies.
Trump is now just an apologist for Putin and should be required to register as a foreign agent in the United States.
The Foreign Agents Registration Act is a U.S. law passed in 1938 requiring that agents representing the interests of foreign powers in a “political or quasi-political capacity” disclose their relationship with the foreign government and information about related activities and finances.
Trump is no longer president of the United States; Putin is. Trump is simply a foreign agent for Putin.
David Henderson
Lexington
Protect us, senators
I am a registered Republican, a conservative, a veteran and a former gun owner. Do not dismiss me.
It is past time for Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell to stand up for the Constitution they took an oath to defend. All of our intelligence agencies have found the “witch” we are hunting. If President Donald Trump cannot or will not see this, our elected representatives must take action to secure our elections. I am an election official: what are the senators going to do to protect our process? Not by purging rolls or voter suppression, but from intrusion by a hostile foreign power.
What happens if the president refuses to acknowledge this? There was a time when Republican members of Congress had the courage to ignore the base and tell the president he was unfit for office. I hope that time is now.
John Greenway
Lexington
Republican comrades
Is it true that the new theme song for President Donald Trump’s Republican Party is the Beatles’ tune “Back in the U.S.S.R.”? Based on the comments Trump expressed at his recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it would not be surprising. Also, should all Republicans now call each other “comrade”?
Gene Lockhart
Lexington
Justice stalking GOP
George Santayana wrote “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Just as Neville Chamberlain believed Adolf Hitler to be an honest man, so President Donald Trump believes Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump, like Hitler, thinks that if he tells a big enough lie he will be believed. He isn’t fooling anybody, only himself. Justice walks slowly but it is coming for Trump, Gov. Matt Bevin and Congressman Andy Barr. I only pray it arrives in time.
Damian C. Beach
Frankfort
Trump no patriot
Patriotism is not standing for the national anthem but then kneeling before Russian President Vladimir Putin. Patriotism is not hugging the flag and then betraying American institutions so you can embrace Putin. Patriotism is more than wearing a red hat that says “Make America Great Again” – it involves actually keeping America great by not alienating America’s allies and deserting them for Russia.
Americans need a new hat, a blue one with white letters that reads “Keep America Great – Impeach”.
James F. Wisniewski
Lexington
Trump betrayed his oath
President Donald Trump has frankly admitted that he has more faith in a dictator and enemy of the United States than he does in the unanimous conclusions of the U.S. intelligence agencies, whose leaders he appointed. By genuflecting before Russian President Vladimir Putin, our president has violated the oath he swore before the nation, to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” including the security of the electoral system upon which it relies.
Sadly, Sen. Rand Paul’s servile response to such an international travesty shows that he has drunk deeply of the Trump Kool-Aid and agrees that our true friend is Putin, a thug and murderer. U.S. intelligence agencies and the press are the real enemies of the American people.
Is there no one in the Republican Party who will declare Trump the traitor that he is and impeach him before he engages in any more summits?
Arthur T. LaBar
Richmond
Vote out Trump enablers
Russian President Vladimir Putin is a murderer, and U.S. President Donald Trump is his puppet. After watching their joint press conference, one can only conclude that Trump is an incompetent clown and should be removed from office. He has sold us out to a dictator and has erased 100 years of history.
Trump insulted our American soldiers who fought for and won freedom from fascist dictatorships. He is now embracing fascist ideals.
Now that the world order has shifted toward an alliance of dictatorships, we should anticipate the escalation of conflicts around the world. The alternative to this dire prediction is to vote out of office all Trump enablers. The way we take back our great country is to vote for moderate Republican and moderate Democratic candidates and put an end to this absurd charade. America is greater than Trump.
Sean McElroy
Lexington
