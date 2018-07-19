Letters to editor: Trump, Putin and Paul

Perform oversight duty
The United States Congress is delinquent in its duty. One of its many powers is oversight of federal agencies and the performance of government officials. In the past it has been quick to investigate everything from misuse of funds to leaks of information.
Our country has been shocked by recent words and actions of the top public official representing the United States. He has held private meetings with foreign leaders without revealing topics or results, insulted our allies and praised those who would do harm to our democracy, disparaged the agencies charged with our safety and security and ignored the information they provided him.
He lies to the American people daily. He appears to be unable to distinguish fact from fiction.
Where is indignation? Where is courage? Where are the people elected to represent us who are charged with government oversight? Why the lack of interest in the damage being done to the very fabric of our country? Perhaps another definition of the word oversight is operative. Omission due to carelessness.
Judy Johnson
Lexington
GOP condones Trump
Since President Donald Trump gave his disgraceful performance in Helsinki, I’ve been waiting to see what Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul and the Republicans in our congressional delegation would do. Paul supported Trump, to my disgust. The others did nothing. Or, at least, nothing but talk.
I am appalled but not surprised. For every minute of Trump’s campaign and his occupancy of the Oval Office, his behavior has also raised strong suspicion that he is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vladimir Putin – suspicion that has steadily grown until Monday, which caused any reasonable person to conclude that Trump has engaged in treasonous acts.
McConnell, et al, have become accessories to treason by condoning Trump’s more than blatant behavior. To them I say: Preserving your seat is not more important than preserving our country. Maintaining your party position and power is not more important than maintaining our liberty. If you are not willing to immediately publicly call for the impeachment of Trump, then logic suggests it’s time we start impeachment proceedings against you.
Nina Cornett
Blackey
For whom does Paul work?
Last year, Sen. John McCain said Sen. Rand Paul was working for Vladimir Putin when Paul voted against U.S. sanctions against Russia. Why is Paul an enemy of NATO expansion?
Why did Paul meet with the Russian ambassador after independent counsel Robert Mueller unveiled indictments against 12 Russian military members who interfered in our election? Why do he and his father, Ron Paul, have such close relationships with Russian propaganda outfit RT?
Who does Rand Paul really work for? Because I don’t feel like he’s representing my interests or the interests of a strong, prosperous United States.
Molly VanZant
Lexington
Paul a danger
That Rand Paul condones an unhinged president of the United States gleefully licking the boots of a murderous Russian dictator is proof that our illustrious junior senator is incredibly naive and dangerous.
Ray Duke
Cynthiana
Trump base off-base
President Donald Trump is in disgrace for kowtowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin. How long will it be before Republicans will dream up another outrage, and all of Trump’s perfidy is forgotten?
Putin runs a managed democracy. Trump emulates Putin. The method for both is to make sure that enough lies are mixed with some truths so that voters don’t know what to believe. Confused citizens simply don’t vote. Others believe what the “leader” wants them to believe.
Russia has one state-controlled party. We have two parties, both of which have resisted any newcomers. Republican Ronald Reagan told us that government itself is our enemy. He did not encourage us, as voters, to take responsibility and bring change.
The idea that government is not to be trusted has swelled like a rotten cantaloupe. In addition, much money is made by influencing regulations and laws. We need to ask our candidates if they are ready to tackle the root of the problem. Will they support amendments to the Constitution that say that money is not speech, and that corporations are not people?
Trump’s base is willing to follow him anywhere. Will they be the people managing our democracy?
Sara M. Porter
Midway
Call for community columnists
