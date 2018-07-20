We want our KET in E. Ky.

Here in Eastern Kentucky, KET went off the air in January for anyone with a satellite dish. In these hills and hollows it’s very difficult to get a decent signal over the airwaves and many towns don’t run cable to rural areas, so a satellite dish is the best choice for many.
Since then, we have been told that KET is upgrading equipment, that we are in the West Virginia market, that it won’t be long, etc. It’s been seven months.
If you are supporting KET with funding or advertisement, know that you are not reaching many of us in the eastern half of the state. I wonder how long it would have taken KET to get back on air if the satellites around the Lexington-Frankfort area went off the air.
We are from Kentucky too, believe it or not.
Tom Clay
Flatwoods
