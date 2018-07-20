John Schnatter, former CEO of
Letters to the Editor

Is the check in the mail?

July 20, 2018 09:26 PM

The erasure of John Schnatter’s name from buildings and programs he funded at the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky is undoubtedly warranted. But shouldn’t they have also returned the tainted money?

Joe Hacker

Lexington

