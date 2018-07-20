Is the check in the mail?

The erasure of John Schnatter’s name from buildings and programs he funded at the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky is undoubtedly warranted. But shouldn’t they have also returned the tainted money?
Joe Hacker
Lexington
July 20, 2018 09:26 PM
