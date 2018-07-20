FBI agent could do his job

Here’s my perspective on the Peter Strzok hearing recently concluded by two House of Representatives committees.
The hearing focused on the allegation that Strzok, recently in charge of counterespionage for the United States, must have been biased in his work at the Federal Bureau of Investigation because of anti-Donald Trump texts he sent to a fellow FBI employee.
What the Republicans at the hearing could not believe was that Strzok could hold such negative views of Trump and still do his job at the FBI. That’s because in politics, most participants will do or say anything to further themselves or their party.
Strzok’s belief that Trump should not be president was morally, legally and constitutionally separate from his obligations at the FBI. Politicians operate by a totally different standard than FBI employees, including Strzok, and those in the political arena can’t, or won’t, understand true integrity when it confronts them.
Michael Kennedy
Lexington
