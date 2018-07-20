Closing store won’t be missed

Walmart on Richmond Road is closing. Good riddance to a rotten store. The Herald-Leader article said it employed over 200 people. But, funny thing, it only seemed like five people were ever working. That store had the worst customer service in history.
In my history of going there, I heard from cashiers’ stories of group sex and drinking binges, all while ignoring me as a customer. I heard managers being cussed out by staff for correcting mistakes.
Founder Sam Walton would turn over in his grave if he knew what a disaster his company has become. I will not mind the drive to the Hamburg Pavilion or Nicholasville Road stores.
Stephen Broughton
Lexington
