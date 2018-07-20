School tax hike well-researched

The Fayette County school board has asked for an increase in property taxes to fund much-needed safety improvements and mental-health resources. After attending the July 18 special meeting, and as a member of the Safety Advisory Council, I feel some clarification is needed.
The council’s charge was to provide recommendations on how to keep our schools safe.We quickly realized that any effective solutions would have to address the whole child. We took this charge seriously, and our recommendations were comprehensive.
At the meeting, some community members implied these decisions were made hastily. Nothing could be further from the truth. None of these recommendations were discussed in a bubble or a vacuum. Extensive research and data helped identify best practices. All of those meetings were open to the public.
As I listened to comments of those who oppose the increase (their absolute right), statements suggested that the request was made without searching for alternatives; it was also intimated that the community was not notified before the hearing. The information was disseminated via television, district website and the Herald-Leader.
I am proud of the work the council put in, and I wholeheartedly support the tax increase to protect our students and staff.
Penny Christian
Lexington
