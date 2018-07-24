Letters to editor: Pro-Trump summit

Trump’s on top of it
So many people are going nuts over President Donald Trump’s conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Please knock it off. Trump knows exactly what he said and meant to say. In time we will see.
So sad. So many refuse to acknowledge how much good he has done; they continue to be Trump haters. I thank God every day for our president. After eight years in office, he will have proven to have been the greatest of the great.
Kathleen M. Foley
Whitley City
Friendship beats war
President Donald Trump did just fine with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Leaders of countries should stay on good terms with each other instead of calling each other enemies. Russia and America were friends and fought together in World War II. They can be friends again. I’m not fond of war. Are you?
Helen Martin
Richmond
