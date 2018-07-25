More state aid for kids being reared by grandparents

My husband and I are raising two grandchildren. Seven years ago a social worker called and told us our grandchildren were in an unsafe environment and we needed to pick them up or they would be put in foster care. Of course we did. The next day I called to try to get daycare assistance and was told that if I could not afford to take care of the children, I needed to put them in foster care. It’s been a constant battle since then.
If these children were in foster care, the state would take care of them until they were 18 years old. It seems to me that the state would rather see these children put in homes with strangers rather than place them with family members.
It’s not the children’s fault that their parents made bad decisions. The state needs to do more for them.
Kathleen Richards
Winchester
