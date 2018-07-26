Barr on food stamps: Did he or didn’t he?

The House of Representatives passed its version of the farm bill in June. Congressman Andy Barr supported and voted for this bill. However, hidden within the bill are massive cuts to the food stamp program — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The program is a lifeline to the indigent. SNAP, in part, provides for school children’s access to the free meals program.
Upon calling Barr’s office, I was told that he voted for the bill because farmers were his priority. I don’t disagree that farmers are important, but what about our poor? What about our children? I asked Barr about his vote at Lexington’s Fourth of July parade, and was told he did not vote to cut the program. Does Barr actually read the bills that he votes for or does he suffer from the “falsehood fever” that infects congressional Republicans in epidemic proportions?
Jody Lambert
Georgetown
