Doubt is crucial to truth

Unless we are willing to invest a lot of time and effort into seeking the truth, we will be misled by our lifelong, accumulated biases and more comfortable beliefs.
We have to be willing to doubt and then come up with convincing evidence to support what we can believe. Even then, an open mind needs to be in operation.
With the diametrically opposed points of view in our country now (both politically and morally) it seems of utmost importance that we put aside what we would like to believe and try to search out the facts.
It’s not easy. Thank you to all who are trying to help with this effort. To those who simply don’t have the courage or willingness to question misinformation, know that our country will suffer irreparable damage.
Our belief in freedom and equal opportunity for all is at stake.
Jane O. Kelton
Lexington
Comments