‘Guns don’t kill’ a weak argument

Let’s put an end to the idiotic “guns don’t kill people” argument against sane gun laws. Other than a handful of very mentally unstable people, no one thinks that guns have a mind or will of their own.
We all know that people with guns kill people. We also know that people with automatic and semi-automatic weapons kill lots of people very quickly.
In the history of mankind, there has never been a gun convicted of murder. So, please, stop making that argument. It’s stupid.
Greg Kring
Lexington
