Rep. Maxine Waters meets with residents at the Nakaoka Community Center in Gardena, Calif., in June 2017. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Letters to the Editor

Maxine Waters oversteps line

July 26, 2018 06:57 PM

It is unbelievable that a sitting U.S. House of Representatives member has publicly urged people to confront officials and employees and of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, did just that recently. Does she realize “confront” could be tantamount to harassment, which is illegal and could lead to arrest? What if it leads to assault?

We all have the right to our opinions, but this is off the charts. Waters needs to resign her position immediately.

Eugene Sharp

Corbin

