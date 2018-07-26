Maxine Waters oversteps line

It is unbelievable that a sitting U.S. House of Representatives member has publicly urged people to confront officials and employees and of President Donald Trump’s administration.
Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, did just that recently. Does she realize “confront” could be tantamount to harassment, which is illegal and could lead to arrest? What if it leads to assault?
We all have the right to our opinions, but this is off the charts. Waters needs to resign her position immediately.
Eugene Sharp
Corbin
Comments