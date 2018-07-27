Work-benefit discontent ‘sad’

How very sad is must be for an able-bodied individual to feel aggrieved at the idea that they should work, perform community service or further their education as a condition of having the government take care of them.
Dale Henley
Lexington
July 27, 2018 06:01 PM
