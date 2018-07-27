Send illegal immigrants back

Immigration is out of control. Something has to be done. Separation of children from their parents is nothing new. President Barack Obama allowed unaccompanied children in five years ago, just so he could bring in their parents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. That was perfectly OK, giving Democrats more voters. I did not see protesters then. It’s just pure hypocrisy on the part of the Democrats.
I don’t feel sorry for these people. They are breaking our laws. Bring them together on a bus, take them to the border and kick them out. Then round up all the other illegal immigrants and do the same thing. President Dwight Eisenhower deported over a million illegal immigrants. I’m sure we could deport at least 12 million now, so let’s get it done.
Sanctuary cities and protesters are committing treason against our country.
Doyle Glass
Lexington
