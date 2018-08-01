Bevin sacrificing the poor

It would appear that every Republican is in the pocket of this horrendous administration. We know there are people who want to ride to fame on the coattails of those in power. The target of this ride is health care for the poor.
Gov. Matt Bevin is a vindictive little man who, when he doesn’t get things his way, punishes the weakest people in society — in this case the poor of Appalachia and all of Kentucky.
The pathetic part of this is that he’s following the example set by Republicans in Washington, people like Sen. Mitch McConnell, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the rest of President Donald Trump’s administration.
The Constitution sets out certain laws and principles which say that the government is for the people, by the people and of the people. It is no longer about the people; it is about greedy politicians who are interested in amassing power.
Theodore D. Green
Lexington
