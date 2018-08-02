Why the ‘Q’ added to LGBT?

Well, it looks like the old LGBT acronym just got a new letter added. The new acronym is LGBTQ. I Googled the new letter and found out it means “queer” or “questioning.” I have to admit that I find that truly fascinating.
My only question is who makes these decisions to add letters? Is there a think tank out there somewhere in charge of this process? Furthermore, why would you add “queer” or “questioning?” It does not make any sense.
To plagiarize a recent cartoon, soon this acronym might end up being LGBTQRSTUVWXY and Z.
Jerry Johnson
Lexington
