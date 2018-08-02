Trump’s economic lie

When Fox News and the Trump administration are confronted with lies that President Donald Trump tells, their answer is “That’s OK, just look at the economy.”
How can middle-class workers and senior citizens claim the economy is good? If it’s so good, why hasn’t Congress raised the minimum wage to $15 per hour? What pay raises have workers received? Tax cuts aren’t breaking even due to rising prices on commodities and daily necessities.
The economy is good for upper-class and rich people, but Trump has hurt the middle-class people for his and his constituents’ personal greed. Look at what he did in the meeting with our closest allies in the G-7 meeting: He blames those countries for rising prices. Then in front of the world he praises Russian President Vladimir Putin. The American people deserve better and the only way to regain our respect and integrity is to remove Trump.
Pete Herrera
Van Lear
