Banks use their customers

I am fed up with reading “thank you” ads from banks and the Kentucky Bankers Association. A recent one was thanking Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul as well as Reps. Andy Barr, James Comer, Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie and Hal Rogers for supporting legislation that loosened restrictions on banks and other institutions.
Why do banks need more legislation to help them make profits? They already cheat hard-working people out of their money by paying less than 1 percent interest on savings while using customers’ deposits to earn greater than 10 percent return for themselves. They should be ashamed.
Thanks to our senators and representatives, banks regularly and legally cheat people. I am tired of the way banks do business; therefore I regularly withdraw excess amounts in my accounts and place them elsewhere. Why should I willingly allow banks to use my hard-earned money for their gains?
Geraldine Burchett
Grayson
