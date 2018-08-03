Letters on Trump policies and the Bible

Immigration policies anti-Bible
The Bible is very clear about the importance of humane and just treatment for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers (the Hebrew term ger or “stranger” is used for each).
“Do not oppress a foreigner; you yourselves know how it feels to be foreigners, because you were foreigners in Egypt.” (Exodus 23:9)
“So I (God) will come to put you on trial. I will be quick to testify against sorcerers, adulterers and perjurers, against those who defraud laborers of their wages, who oppress the widows and the fatherless, and deprive the foreigners among you of justice, but do not fear me,” says the Lord Almighty. (Malachi 3:5)
The current policies are evil. They violate human rights and international law. They make all of us who pay our taxes guilty of participating in this kidnapping of children.
Michael Westmoreland-White
Louisville
Writer needs to hew to Bible
In a May letter, the writer condemned President Donald Trump to an eternity in hell after accusing Trump of many sins, including adultery, bearing false witness and breaking many of the Ten Commandments. The writer seems to have overlooked or chosen to ignore the biblical injunctions in Matthew and Luke: “Judge not that you not be judged.”
I, myself, am not a good Christian by any measure but I know self-righteousness when I read it or hear it. Perhaps the writer should study and follow all the Bible and be silent until he understands it more completely.
John Landreth
Richmond
