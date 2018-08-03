Senate no place for Paul

If Sen. Rand Paul really believes the statement he made in defense of President Donald Trump, he has no judgment. If he doesn’t believe it, he has no integrity. In either case, he shouldn’t be in the U.S. Senate.
Dean Cornett
Blackey
August 03, 2018 09:46 PM
