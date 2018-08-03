No subsidy to security firms

The public should be aware of the school security tax recall petition at FayetteTaxVote.com and be able to vote on this increase.
A recent letter defended the increase, claiming research and data support the recommendations. I question the use of metal detectors and find more data supporting the opposite conclusion. There is no unbiased evidence this government subsidy to security firms will save lives or improve school safety.
Four times more children were killed in schools in the early 1990s than today. Nearly 1,300 kids under age 18 die every year from gunshot wounds. About 10 of those deaths occur in schools on average. Schools are a refuge, not a high-risk zone.
The case for more guidance counselors is strong. We need to do better at identifying mental-health problems and reducing bullying. Instead of a tax increase, get the funds for additional counselors by reducing the administration budget.
Michael Kling
Lexington
