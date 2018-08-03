Remember the immigrant children

With so much of the news focused on President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and overshadowing all else, we must make sure the children taken from their parents at the border are not forgotten.
Separating them was a horrible thing to do. As a parent, I find this inhumane. As a law-abiding, voting citizen, I find this un-American. And as a practicing Christian, I find this to be against the teachings of the Bible.
We must keep pressure on this administration to reunite these children with their parents.
Dorie Hubbard
Berea
Comments