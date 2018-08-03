Akemi Vargas, 8, cries as she talks about being separated from her father during an immigration family separation protest in front of the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. District Court building, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Phoenix. An unapologetic President Donald Trump defended his administration’s border-protection policies Monday in the face of rising national outrage over the forced separation of migrant children from their parents. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Letters to the Editor

Remember the immigrant children

August 03, 2018 09:50 PM

With so much of the news focused on President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and overshadowing all else, we must make sure the children taken from their parents at the border are not forgotten.

Separating them was a horrible thing to do. As a parent, I find this inhumane. As a law-abiding, voting citizen, I find this un-American. And as a practicing Christian, I find this to be against the teachings of the Bible.

We must keep pressure on this administration to reunite these children with their parents.

Dorie Hubbard

Berea

