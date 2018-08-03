Find the center, Democrats

The Democratic Party is in trouble and seemingly has no idea. All across the country, you are seeing waves of far-left, progressive Democrats unseat more establishment candidates. You are seeing the Democrats move further and further left.
While Democrats rarely listen to Republicans, perhaps they could at least learn a lesson from the Tea Party movement that was an epic failure by Republicans.
This movement will hurt the party more in the long run, just like the Tea Party hurt Republicans. Both parties continue to move further to the edges of their lines in a game of who can abandon the middle the quickest. We need moderates and the middle-ground voters in this country.
Making them choose an extreme will guarantee nothing but uncertainty in how they will vote. The Democratic Party needs more reasonable goals that will unify both the party and the country.
Jon Bush
Lexington
