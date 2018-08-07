Why aren’t deficit-hawks squawking at Trump?

I would like to know what it is costing the taxpayer for having virtually two White Houses for President Donald Trump, one in Washington D.C. and one in Florida. How much is it costing the taxpayer for Trump’s vindictive lawsuits brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, mostly for unwinnable cases? How many times will he continue to distort the truth without being called to the carpet by Republicans, Democrats or Independents?
He is blowing-up the debt with his free-spending attitude, much as he did as a “business” man (Trump casinos, Trump airline, etc.). He increased defense spending by $65 billion and wants the American taxpayer to pay for a $25 billion wall that he many times said Mexico would pay for. Where is the clamor of drums from conservative, deficit-hawk Republicans? I plead with my fellow Americans and patriots not to re-elect this inanity.
Robert Hoeller
Lexington
