Patriots’ call to action

Not since Joseph Stalin has Russia been ruled by such a ruthless dictator as President Vladimir Putin. As the former KGB head, he is well-trained in the practices of a criminal professional. He has invaded former Russian territories, blackmailed politicians, poisoned or imprisoned critics and launched cyber-attacks on governments in Europe.
Our European allies have shared their intelligence findings with our agencies and proven Russian interference in western elections. American intelligence agencies have concluded the same thing, and our Justice Department has indicted twelve of Putin’s thugs. Despite this, President Donald Trump has accepted Putin’s word that he had nothing to do with election meddling. Trump insults our allies and calls them our "adversaries."
The summit was a disgrace and the president’s hostility to our own institutions borders on treason. It is time for true patriots to rise up against our political leaders who have turned deaf, dumb and blind.
Henry Everman
Richmond
