Letters to editor: A plea for McConnell’s help

I wonder if Sen. Mitch McConnell would agree with the preamble to our Constitution: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
I implore McConnell to step up, acknowledge and act now on what we as Americans are losing — our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and our democratic freedom. I am not asking any ultra-conservatives or off-the-wall liberals. I am asking McConnell to help save us.
I’m pleading with him to make America proud again and shout “Stop this madness!” from the floor.
Rollie Jennings
Lexington
Down with GOP taxes
When are Republicans going to realize that we pay taxes on everything except fresh food? We own homes but in order to keep them we pay property taxes until we die. We own cars but can’t drive them unless we pay taxes on them until they are obsolete. Gasoline tax? Don’t even want to think about it.
Utilities, phones, internet? More taxes in addition to income tax. We deserve services for the tremendous amount of money we pay out in taxes. It seems to me that Republicans are determined to take everything: reasonable health insurance premiums, Medicaid, public-school funds, higher education and our good standing in the world.
Nothing is too low for them to propose and implement. I propose that this country rise up and completely take out the Republican Party. There has to be a better alternative.
Diane Kimsey-Minor
Wilmore
Foreign aid is security
It’s true. The nation must take care of our veterans and build a better economy, alongside a stronger national defense. However, while President Donald Trump tweets about his diplomacy efforts toward other nations, a huge piece of the puzzle is left out.
Foreign aid and global poverty are not only issues that need to be addressed but are critical to the success of the U.S. economy and defense. Foreign aid helps by growing the economy and serving as a return investment on national defense.
According to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, 84 percent of military officers said that strengthening non-military tools should be at least equal to strengthening military efforts. As people are lifted out of poverty, there are new consumers who businesses can reach. U.S. leaders must not forget about legislation that supports foreign aid and diplomacy efforts.
Madison Kasper
The Borgen Project ambassador
Lexington
Comer divisive
I received another pious, hypocritical, dog-whistle of a survey from Rep. James Comer last month trying to whip up more hate towards Rep. Maxine Waters and Democrats in general. See the quote below and then call his office and let him know what you think:
“Recently, Members of Congress from the minority party have been spouting hateful, divisive rhetoric in order to enrage their supporters and wreak havoc on the lives of hard-working members of President Trump’s administration… I do not condone the actions of these Members of the minority party and remain committed to promoting an environment of civil discourse and respectfulness during my time in Congress.
“Do you agree that Members of Congress were wrong to encourage intimidation and threatening of Trump administration officials and supporters?”
There is a big difference between Waters’ “harass” statement and the death threats she has received since her speech in Los Angeles.
Kenneth Cooley
Cadiz
Sight unseen
My question is this: When a woman goes to a doctor for the procedure to see the proposed ultrasound for $1,000, what if she is blind?
D.W. Smathers
Lexington
