Letters: Paper biased about city hall location

Bias about new city hall
Herald-Leader columnist Tom Eblen’s and this paper’s coverage of the sale of the Herald-Leader building lacks integrity and credibility.
Eblen’s column earlier this month is full of conclusions favoring the move and devoid of substantive analysis of the reasons against the move.
Secrecy was one of Eblen’s major criticisms of City Center (formerly CentrePointe), a commercial development funded primarily by a private developer. The proposed new city hall is a public building that will be supported entirely by tax dollars.
Now that the shoe is on the other foot, having a committee of city employees write the request for a proposal for a new building without meaningful input from the public, and select the winner. The decision to require only an up-or-down vote by the council on the one selection is acceptable to the Herald-Leader because its building is the winner.
John Talbott
Lexington
City hall plan makes sense
I am absolutely in favor of renovating the Herald-Leader building for use by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.
Combining the employees from five separate locations into one is a great idea. At the end of the 35-year lease the LFUCG will own the building and will have saved millions on maintenance and other expenses associated with the older buildings.
Much of the negative comments about the renovation are about the increase in traffic in the area. Come on, when has that ever slowed down development? Yes, that area has a lot of traffic with two large roads merging into one, but traffic and parking downtown are no walk in the park.
Jeff Tingle
Lexington
Shut down schools tax
Taxes are already too high and $13.5 million is way too much for school “security.” Our schools can make a few simple changes with the millions of our tax money they already have.
Please sign the recall petition at fayettetaxvote.com and help stop another tax increase. Our taxes are already too high.
Philip Koerper
Lexington
H-L option ‘no-brainer’
The proposal to move Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices to the current Herald-Leader building appears to be an excellent option. In fact, it seems like a no-brainer.
The Lexington Parking Authority objects that this move would cost it $500,000 annually because city employees would not have to pay for parking downtown. That would actually be a benefit for taxpayers with a need to do business with the city who no longer have to pay parking fees.
This option will take a couple of years to complete, so LexPark has plenty of time to find new ways to fleece the public.
Some Bell Court neighbors apparently object to the extra traffic. This site is zoned as commercial, so a commercial enterprise of some sort will inhabit this plot of land. Isn’t city government preferable to a lot of other unknown options?
The council should, and hopefully will, ratify this option.
Katherine Kellermann
Lexington
Support BUILD Act
As economic competitors like China continue to invest more in developing countries, leaders in Congress, such as Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, must move to close America’s sizable investment gap.
The bipartisan BUILD Act of 2018 would accomplish that goal by consolidating the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), an effective government agency that helps American businesses invest in developing countries, and several other federal programs, into a new Development Finance Corporation.
The new corporation would be able to help entrepreneurs who want to do business in developing countries. It would bring billions of new private-sector dollars into the fight against extreme poverty, at no expense to the American taxpayer and would add money to the U.S. Treasury.
Since its creation in the 1970s, OPIC has helped Kentucky entrepreneurs invest in developing countries. However, OPIC remains an underutilized resource that is in desperate need of modernization.
William Host
Morehead
Comments