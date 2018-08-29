Letters: McConnell’s shameful hypocrisy on court nominee

McConnell shameless
Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016 and President Barack Obama quickly nominated Merrick Garland to take his place. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had already let it be known that no nominee would be considered until a new president was sworn in nearly a year later.
I recently wrote to McConnell to oppose Brett Kavanaugh, the current nominee. McConnell’s reply was mostly about how much he liked Kavanaugh, but it contained this line: “I take very seriously my responsibility to carefully consider every nominee to the federal bench.”
Really, senator? Do you have no shame?
Andy Mead
Lexington
RIP, Senator McCain
Service over self interest, patriotism before profit, courage over cowardice, upholding oaths rather than violating them, honest as opposed to being a habitual liar and placing principle before party, just some of the traits displayed by the late Sen. John McCain versus those of our petty president.
During the 2008 election, McCain took the microphone away from a supporter and corrected her after she called Barack Obama a Muslim and impugned his integrity. Does anyone believe the president would have the courage and integrity to do the same, especially after encouraging cheers for “lock her up”?
Sure, McCain wanted to win, but not without honor, while the president thinks winning justifies making deals with the Russians. Courage and honor versus cowardice and dishonor — which traits would you like your children and grandchildren to emulate?
McCain’s death reminds me of a line from the song “The Bold Fenian Men”: “We may have brave men but we’ll never have better.” God bless McCain and rest in peace to a hero and patriot.
James F. Wisniewski
Lexington
Midland good choice
I have followed our downtown master planning efforts over the last 20 years, as well as the discussion about an alternative to the five makeshift structures that house local government.
After a decade of studies of alternatives on city-owned property were deemed unaffordable or otherwise ill-advised, the city conducted an RFP for private development. All council members were invited to comment on the RFP and attend meetings. The choice of the development on Midland and Main was selected on its merits. I agree with this choice. I am surprised by the level of resistance and negativity this proposal has attracted.
Lexington has benefited immensely from embracing good bold ideas: the urban growth boundary and merged city-county government; historic preservation, a smoking ban and a fairness ordinance; Town Branch and the Legacy Trails; reinvestment in the convention center and old courthouse. We’ve been needing a more accessible and efficient government center for decades. We can negotiate for changes only if we move ahead with approval. How can our leaders in good faith cancel it without providing a viable alternative?
Van Meter Pettit
Lexington
Auction, then action
I noticed in the Herald-Leader that my former residence at 2036 Lakeside Drive is scheduled to be sold at auction Aug. 31 and I was identified as the architect/designer in some of the advertisements.
I have had no involvement with that property since my family moved out of it in 1975. I designed it in 1968 to fit the natural, wooded site and I chose the exterior and interior materials to be visually compatible with the site environment. Subsequent owners have made modifications to my original design. These modifications have always been compatible with the character of the house and its site until the last owner made changes in finishes and color that I feel are clearly incompatible.
I hope the new owner will restore it to the proper mid-century design, and that I can again be proud to have my name mentioned with it.
Byron F. Romanowitz
Lexington
