Letters: Don’t buy what Judge Kavanaugh is selling

The president and Republicans in Congress want America to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court justice. There’s a goodly amount of positive things the president and his cohorts have released to assure America that he would be a good justice.
The president and his cohorts are also withholding over 100,000 pages of information about and writings of the nominee. We are to trust that there’s nothing in those 100,000 pages that anyone in the confirmation process needs to know?
Let’s put this situation in another context. How many of you would go to Trump Used Cars and sign a sales contract with this line: “There are 100,000 additional pages of requirements and conditions of which you approve, though you don’t have a right to see them, and you are legally bound to abide by them without any recourse if something goes wrong”?
Gene Lockhart
Lexington
Course of history
The memorial services for Sen. John McCain included friends and colleagues he had chosen to give eulogies. Among these were former Vice President Joe Biden, former Sen. Joe Lieberman and former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
These men showed grace and statesmanship. They recognized McCain as a patriot and an asset to our country. His contributions in both the Navy and Washington were examples to be emulated.
Where was President Donald Trump during the funeral? Golfing. Enough said.
Cheryl Kennan
Lexington
Trump insurance policy
In spite of his anti-regulation and anti-abortion views, Judge Brett Kavanaugh is on record in a law review article saying that Congress should pass legislation preventing any president “from being distracted by civil legislation, criminal investigation or possible persecution while in office.”
What more do senators need to know about his views before rejecting him? Is it surprising that President Donald Trump wants him on the Supreme Court?
Henry Everman
Richmond
Barr no McCain
In 2008, when a woman stated that she could not trust Barack Obama because he was an Arab, Sen. John McCain famously stood tall and rebuked her, defending Obama against the falsehood. This is the definition of a statesman.
Since Donald Trump warned that Democrats will resort to violence if they win control of the House or Senate in the midterm elections, Andy Barr has stood small and refused to rebuke Trump for this outrageous falsehood (or any of his many other insults and false statements).
In contrast to McCain, this is the definition of cowardice.
Jeff Jagnow
Frankfort
McConnell shameful
Renee Shaw’s KET show, “Mitch McConnell’s Political Reflections,” was amazing.
McConnell, our fourth-richest senator, bragged about 30 years of service but failed to mention his years of service keeps us at the bottom rank; just poorer, sicker and less educated.
He is delighted with his unprecedented federal court-stuffing and on getting Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Supreme Court bench before the November elections. Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump and the GOP’s swing vote will protect them and corporations from the laws of people’s justice for decades.
McConnell gave billionaires $2 trillion in tax cuts, immediate and permanent, but won’t make miners’ health benefits a permanent deal.
McConnell, the obstructionist and the beneficiary of a dysfunctional Congress, does get Kentuckians jobs. His wife is employed again.
McConnell bragged that unemployment is at an all-time low, but failed to mention people need two to three jobs to survive 40 years of stagnant wages.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
Don’t ask, don’t show up
As a veteran and out of respect to Sen. John McCain, I want to officially dis-invite Donald Trump to my memorial service, as well. Don’t even ask.
Mark Waggoner
Lexington
