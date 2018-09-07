Letters to the editor: Trump improves Nixon’s image

Not so tricky
Compared to President Donald Trump, Trump’s inner circle and Trump’s complicit, corporate-owned Republican Congress, Richard Nixon really wasn’t a crook.
Kenneth Freeman
Harrodsburg
Tweak poll hours
Kentucky’s relatively poor turnout in local and national elections might improve if voting times were modernized. Kentucky and Indiana are the only two states in the continental United States in which the polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
The “6 to 6” rule has its roots in the 19th century when most people lived on farms and needed to be home by dark to do chores and milk cows. Today, most people commute to their jobs. Kentucky voters who work must decide whether to try to vote in the morning or the afternoon. More people would vote if they knew they could get to the polls without having to leave home early and possibly be late to work or leave work early and lose some pay.
Most states close polls no earlier than 7 p.m. Kentucky should stop letting cows decide when citizens can vote.
Joe Swelnis
Richmond
Lundergan helpful
In the 1970s I met Jerry Lundergan. I was born with a rare birth defect and he would come and get me and I would go to meetings with him. Lundergan helped me in life and was always kind and a gentleman.
Why are people trying to destroy Lundergan? He always worked hard for the Democratic Party and the people of Lexington. Who among you would not want to help your children?
Perhaps people are afraid that Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes will become governor of Kentucky. She should, because she is very smart.
Leave this family alone.
Roland T. Winkler
Lexington
Lop off tax power
We all know it's for the children. That's not the point. Raising taxes on a whim and touting that "we need more money" are unsound reasons. A school board that is appointed and does not constitutionally represent the people should not have the ability to impose a tax. Continually bleeding the finances of homeowners is the wrong way to go about raising taxes.
The public who pay the taxes have finite resources, and I do not have the luxury of raising my pay to cover the tax burden each time it goes up. School tax raises on property alone are averaging 4 percent annually, while the average rate of pay in Fayette County increases at 2 percent annually. We also pay rising taxes on motor vehicle registration and utilities. How much is enough money? Let the taxpayers know, let us vote on it and live with the results.
Rick Brannam
Lexington
What did we miss?
On the front page of a recent Herald-Leader, in big, black print, were the words “Feds May Pay for Guns in Schools.” It kind of makes you think: Has the rapture occurred and we have all been left behind?
Duke Martin
Lexington
Tip pressure
Recently I went to dinner at a chain restaurant. The waitress was pleasant and competent and the food was fine.
This chain used the tableside card-processing device. It’s pretty low to ask the customer to complete the transaction when the tip is supposed to reward the server for service, which should include processing the payment.
I didn’t think it possible, but this place used the system to automatically add a 25 percent tip as the only indicated option. There was an option to enter a different amount, while the server stands there waiting for you to finish.
The 25 percent tip was not the problem; it was the process. I suspect management may be trying to siphon off funds to pay credit card fees or maybe even boost the bottom line.
Russ Lay
Lexington
Shakespeare or Rudy?
"Truth is truth," William Shakespeare, Measure for Measure. "Truth isn't truth," Rudy Giuliani, “Meet the Press”.
Robert J. Rabel
Lexington
