Letters: 3D-printer guns a menace

Printer guns true menace
I oppose the manufacture of 3D-printer guns. I have read that these guns can be made, but it is likely that they won't be, due to cost and complexity. I've inferred from these articles that these guns are perceived as irrelevant to the enactment of common-sense gun laws. I believe that 3D-printer guns are a very real threat. If I were intent on killing someone, cost and complexity wouldn’t be factors. The fact that the gun couldn't be traced and could elude metal detection would make it a weapon of choice.
Even if you don't believe that you or loved ones would be targets, what if you or a loved one is shot by mistake? What if you could have done something to prevent a tragedy? We can do something — vote for legislators who support common-sense gun laws.
Judy Gradl
Moms Demand Action
Louisville
Changes are coming
We are at a turning point in history where the actions we do or do not take on the climate crisis will define our future.
The writing is on the wall for coal, yet our government continues to prop up an industry that destroys our environment, health and democracy. With the low price of natural gas, emerging technology and the growing cost-parity of renewable energy, the Trump administration’s “coal plan” not only ignores climate change science but will hold our state back in the inevitable transition.
If elected officials really represented us, they would talk about how we move from an extractive economy to a local sustainable economy while ensuring that workers and communities are not left behind.
That’s why the Kentucky Student Environmental Coalition is mobilizing to speak out against false solutions and to show candidates that it is time to take this transition seriously.
Cara Cooper
Lexington
Companies aren’t people
When the people make noise at the state level about prices they must pay for drugs, the oligarchs claim constitutional rights in order to block their efforts. How does a corporation get the same rights as humans? The differences are clear enough. We are mortal; they live forever. Some of us have consciences; none of them do. Yet, thanks to Sen. Mitch McConnell and the far-right Republicans, corporations are legally people who have the right to cite the First Amendment in their defense of charging us whatever they’d like and keeping it a secret.
House Joint Resolution 48 proposes an amendment to the Constitution limiting rights to “natural persons only.” Corporations with constitutional rights have done much to make our votes count for very little compared to those of oligarchs who pour money into the lives of our representatives.
Most corporate crimes are legal. This can change.
Sara M. Porter
Midway
Alzheimer’s act crucial
Every 65 seconds, someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s the costliest disease in America and the only major cause of death that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed.
The federal bipartisan Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act would strengthen the nation’s public health response to Alzheimer’s by providing state, local and tribal public health officials with the funding and resources necessary to increase early detection and diagnosis, reduce risk, prevent avoidable hospitalizations and address health disparities.
My mother, Genevieve, died after a seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s. This disease has no boundaries or typical demographic; it can affect anyone. The toll on the person suffering from the disease is obviously heartbreaking, but the impact on those who love and care for them is immeasurable. I ask Sen. Rand Paul to co-sponsor this legislation and join other senators who already support this act.
Mauritia Kamer
Board president
Alzheimer’s Association, Kentucky chapter
Lexington
