Letters: Kentucky must ensure arts education for all students

National Arts in Education Week, Sept. 9-15 this year, is a celebration of the power of the arts in education. The research is undeniable: When schools and communities embrace dance, music, theater, visual and media arts, students benefit, educators are more effective, and learning communities are revolutionized.
Youth who participate in the arts are more likely to be successful in school, college and careers than their peers who do not. However, the same research substantiates that access to arts education is not equitable for all children, particularly those from minority races and lower socio-economic groups.
In order for all citizens to reap benefits of arts-rich schools and arts-infused communities, we must focus on increasing access to all students; strengthening the K-12 curriculum to provide instruction in all art forms, increasing the number of highly qualified arts educators, and collaborating with the professional arts community to provide authentic arts experiences.
National Arts Education Week is an exceptional time to focus attention toward attaining that vision.
Philip Shepherd
Kentucky Coalition for Arts Education
Lexington
Kudos to fire department
On a few occasion,s we have had to call 911 for assistance due to problems associated with old age. On each occasion the young men who responded from the Lexington Fire Department were kind, courteous and understanding. My hat is off to the fire department. We feel much safer knowing they are there to help us when needed.
Joseph E. Long
Lexington
Improve school event
Wednesday was Grandparents’ Day at my granddaughter’s school. While I enjoyed being with her during her lunch period, I wondered if the event could be kicked up a notch.
Why not give grandparents a ticket for lunch when they sign in? We pay a lot in school taxes, surely the schools could comp a meal.
Or if that’s not possible, have a table set up with coffee and doughnuts. It’s not about the food, it’s about making people feel welcomed and appreciated. After all, we’re your bread and butter.
Susan Neff
Lexington
Pension questions
In the final hours of the 2013 session of the Kentucky General Assembly, former Gov. Steve Beshear persuaded lawmakers that Kentucky’s pension systems were in dire need of immediate legislative reform.
After intensive negotiations with both legislative chambers, measures were enacted and became effective for employees hired after Jan. 1, 2014.
However, the 2013 pension reform legislation placed only three of Kentucky’s Retirement Systems in the new hybrid cash-balance plan.
It is time for Attorney General Andy Beshear to publicly explain why the pension plans of judges, legislators and teachers should not also be placed in the hybrid cash-balance plan and why this issue has become a priority for the his office.
If the attorney general’s solution is to take legal action to repeal the legislation enacted in 2013, then lawmakers may need to address this matter early in the 2019 legislative session.
Betty Crawford
Louisville
Coal is done
We all make mistakes as we travel through life; I know I have. But hopefully we learn as we get older.
I’m an East Coast guy and I voted for Hillary Clinton. The last year and a half under President Donald Trump leads me to believe that I made the right choice.
Folks, coal is dying. It is now cheaper to build new generating plants using solar and wind than coal plants. Come November, vote for the guy who tells you he will support your health care needs, not for the guy who says that coal is king. And yes, we have coal in Virginia.
Earle Mitchell
Springfield, Va.
