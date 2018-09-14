Letters: Fayette law on challenging tax hike flawed

Special election law flawed
The Committee for Recall Vote on Fayette County School Board Tax Increase was formed to allow taxpayers to vote on the tax hike approved by the school board as part of a school safety plan. The committee needed to get almost 15,000 signatures of registered Fayette County voters within 45 days to petition for a special election.
We fell short of reaching that goal. Now property tax rates will increase 8 percent.
State legislators have delegated taxing authority to approximately 170 public school boards. Do taxpayers want to continue to allow these boards to levy taxes?
State law makes it extremely difficult to get the required signatures to force a special election within the time allotted. All signatures on a petition form must be voters in the same precinct. There are 286 precincts in Fayette County and few people even know their precinct’s name. This law must change.
Ray Davis
Lexington
Kay, council wrong to back out
I am furious with the council in general and Vice Mayor Steve Kay in particular for backing off of negotiating for the Herald-Leader building and property.
Obviously, I have what can be seen as a personal interest — though not financial in any way — after having spent 22 years at Main and Midland as executive editor, editor and publisher.
I know there was another proposal for the property that had been presented to Herald-Leader Publisher Rufus Friday and he wisely rejected it. It is not something anyone on the council or, daresay, even the most fervent critics of the CRM proposal would want to see there — not even council member Richard Moloney, whose outrageous and thinly veiled intimation of bribery during a July 2 open session should have been investigated to make him put up or shut up.
While I was publisher, during previous discussions over a new city hall, I contacted then-Mayor Jim Newberry and offered him the Herald-Leader building because its location, parking and re-use possibilities made so much sense.
I am tremendously disappointed in the vice mayor’s reversal. He should have led on this, not followed the naysayers. The city has a chance to put something really special on the eastern gateway to downtown. I hope to hell he and the rest of the council haven’t blown it.
Tim Kelly
Retired H-L publisher
Lexington
Where are the candidates?
I wonder which of the Lexington mayoral candidates, Linda Gorton or Ronnie Bastin, will be the first one to walk in poor neighborhoods and black neighborhoods to meet the people who live there.
When I see their ads on TV, not one of the people they are talking to has a disability. No one who runs for public office will talk about disability issues or talk to people with disabilities. I have lived in the American Avenue neighborhood since 1986 and not one person running for public office has been in this neighborhood to meet the voters who live here.
I have a disability and I have called both Gorton and Bastin to talk about issues that need to be addressed. Three months later, neither of them has called me back.
Jerry Ginter
Lexington
Save conservation fund
The benefits of the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund to Kentucky are many. If you have hiked the trails in Louisville’s Iroquois Park, explored the past at Big Bone Lick State Park or spent time hunting and fishing in Big Rivers Wildlife Management Area, you have enjoyed opportunities that program has helped to fund.
Those are just a few highlights. Every county has benefited from LWCF projects. Since Congress created the LWCF in 1965, Kentucky has been the recipient of $126 million.
Outdoor recreation isn’t just a way of life in Kentucky, it is also big business. It brings 120,000 jobs and $12.8 billion in consumer spending to the state, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.
Unfortunately, this is in jeopardy. Unless Congress reauthorizes LWCF by Sept. 30, the program will expire. The clock is ticking. I urge everyone to call your representatives and senators.
Sandy Broughman
Trout Unlimited Bluegrass Chapter
Lexington
FBI attacking democracy
How horrifying, but not at all surprising, that multiple retired college professors must write worrying about the “death of our democracy.” These people wouldn’t know democracy if it slapped them in the face. I suggest people familiarize themselves with some of the anti-Trump efforts of the FBI’s Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, Bruce and Nellie Ohr and Andrew McCabe. Then come talk to me about the death of democracy. I pity the students who have had to sit through this nonsense.
Doug Reed
Lexington
