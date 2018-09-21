Letters to editor: Lots of reasons to reject Kavanaugh

Supremely wrong
Please don’t let allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh distract from other excellent reasons to reject his nomination to the Supreme Court. It takes only a little digging to make him look like the Republican Forrest Gump.
In the Ken Starr investigation, Kavanaugh was on the team that developed the most intrusive questions for President Bill Clinton. His change of heart on the issue of investigating a sitting president has certainly made him attractive to a particular kind of president.
When the Office of Legal Counsel, under President George W. Bush, was going through its shameful contortions to redefine torture, Kavanaugh was presidential secretary and took an active role in discussions that led to that policy.
When political forces got the Supreme Court to get involved in Bush v. Gore, despite the clear lack of precedent or standing in the issue, Kavanaugh was involved again.
He has left an extensive paper trail that reveals he is consistent in ignoring or perverting existing law to protect his benefactors and their particularly narrow view of who deserves “liberty and justice for all.” Each time he has been rewarded for his service. It is time to end that pattern.
Scott Land
Perryville
Kafkaesque Eblen
After reading Tom Eblen’s Sept. 18 take on the accusations made against Judge Brett Kavanaugh by professor Christine Blasey Ford, I’m left wondering if Eblen had been re-reading some Kafka when he wrote the following: “On the other hand, if these allegations aren’t true, Kavanaugh needs time to clear his name before a confirmation vote.”
Wow. How about this: If the allegations are not true, should Palo Alto University and Stanford suspend Ford until she has had time to clear her name?
Steve Newberry
Frankfort
McConnell’s moment
I feel very strongly that Brett Kavanaugh should not be appointed to the Supreme Court. Everyone that I have spoken to in Kentucky agrees with me, but many don’t contact Sen. Mitch McConnell because they say that he is not interested in what his constituents have to say.
I hope they are wrong. I profoundly hope that this is the one time that the senator will not cross that line, but will instead put the welfare of this country and the people of Kentucky before his party and money.
Kavanaugh may be a sexual predator. He has also lied under oath more than once. This is certainly not someone that I personally want sitting on the highest court in our country making decisions that will affect us for several generations. My children and grandchildren deserve better. I hope that McConnell will not let them down.
Laura Walker
Lexington
More respect, please
A recent column in the Herald-Leader bashed the president of the United States by comparing him to a clown/ringmaster and his administration to a circus. I found it quite disturbing because of the lack of respect shown for our president and his cabinet.
I am 74 years old and witnessed history firsthand. I served during the Cuban missile crisis in President John F. Kennedy’s administration and I remember President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal. Each of these presidents made terrible decisions that affected their administration of the country, but each was shown a level of respect by the American people that is not shared today.
Democrat or Republican, each of us has a duty as American citizens to uphold the Constitution and the rights of every American. However, it should be done with respect and diligence, not with hate and resentment.
David F. Smiddy Sr.
Harlan
Trump’s one-ring circus
Thank you for the column that characterized President Donald Trump as a “scary ringmaster.” It appears to me to be an excellent summary of our current problems. One action attributed to Trump, however, caught my attention: “corrections.”
There have been maybe one or two corrections out of 5,000 misleading or untrue statements. As Trump himself would say, “Pretty pathetic!”
By the way, I believe the Ringling Brothers-Barnum & Bailey Circus coined “three-ring circus” to set it ahead of the run-of-mill tent shows. Compare this, if you will, to our democratic government of legislative, administrative and judicial branches.
Unfortunately, Trump’s model is the single-ring show characterized best in political terms by Nazi Germany, as demonstrated by Trump’s globe-trotting adoration of dictators.
John C. Wolff Jr.
Lexington
