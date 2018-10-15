Letters: Follow ‘Big Bang’ lead and go vegan

Go vegan with a bang
The juggernaut CBS television show “The Big Bang Theory” rolled into a record 12th season last month, and most of the gang exploring the mysteries of the universe have gone vegan, opting for plant-based eating.
Leading actress Kaley Cuoco (Penny) also campaigns against Canadian slaughter of baby seals. Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Kunal Nayyar (Raj) are asking the United States to join the European Union in ending cosmetic testing on animals. Johnny Galecki (Leonard) did it for personal health.
Dozens of other celebrity entertainers have gone vegan in recent years including Alec Baldwin, Bob Barker, Beyonce, Jessica Chastain, Miley Cyrus, Natalie Portman and Alicia Silverstone.
Most seek to avoid oppressing and killing animals. Some look to reduce their risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer. Still others care about the devastating impacts of animal agriculture on climate change, water quality and wildlife habitats.
Compelling reasons for every one of us.
Lyle Rutter
Louisville
Trump uncommon
Some thinking points about the champion of the common man that we have in the White House. Most of his supporters would not be allowed to, nor could they afford to, play on a Trump golf course.
Most could not afford a stay in a Trump Hotel. Most of President Donald’s Trump base could not get close enough to plead for a pardon for a friend or loved one. And most will see little or no benefit from the recent tax cut.
The icing on the cake? Trump is so out of touch he believes you need an identification card to purchase groceries. With elites like him, who needs enemies?
Ross DeAeth
Lexington
Aid people, our defense
Americans need to consider the other side of national security: helping the world’s impoverished. Poverty creates unstable conditions where terrorists are free to take power.
Instead of increasing the already exorbitant defense budget, Congress should increase the international affairs and foreign aid budgets. Investing in developing countries allows people to come out of poverty and become self-sufficient.
U.S. national security leaders have recognized the benefits of investing in developing countries. Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates and more than 50 retired generals have called on Congress to increase the international affairs budget. Instead of pouring money into defense, the United States should invest in the world’s poor; if not for humanitarian reasons, then for our security.
Madison Kasper
Lexington
Stop whining, liberals
I suppose it would be just fine with Herald-Leader columnist Tom Eblen if the U.S. Supreme Court was “stacked” with liberal judges.
Sen. Mitch McConnell did not “steal” any Supreme Court nomination from President Barack Obama — at the time everyone thought Hillary Clinton would be the next president. McConnell simply followed what Joe Biden, as a senator, argued for in 1992 when the situation was reversed.
Liberals just don’t seem to understand that they don’t get to make all the choices in our republic. And I for one am just fine with that. I value my freedom.
Ray Brown
Lexington
Preschool politics
The doings of the Kentucky state legislators and the U.S. Congress are like a sandbox full of two-year old kids pouring sand over each others' heads. Republicans are greedy and Democrats are inept.
Robert L. Edwards
Lexington
