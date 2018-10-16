Letter writers say ‘liberal’ isn’t a dirty word, factory farms are cruel, Democrats are their own worst enemies, Bevin’s beliefs clash with his duty

Bevin bound by oath
I get it that Gov. Matt Bevin is a conscientious objector to the choice women are granted by the Roe v. Wade decision. That said, he is also a constitutional officer who has taken an oath of office to uphold the very Constitution he objects to.
What does he risk by challenging the court decision that rejects his administration’s onerous requirements on abortion providers?
An abortion may stop a beating heart, while limiting access to safe reproductive services runs a real risk of stopping two. Bevin’s restrictions provide no real medical benefit to women; they are only meant to limit her choice based on his personal and religious beliefs.
He is entitled to those beliefs, but as a constitutional officer he must put his service to the Constitution above personal ideology. If he appeals this decision and loses, is Bevin willing to step down because his beliefs prevent him from upholding his oath?
Ray Tucker Jr.
Somerset
Democracy is liberal
Politicians have done a good job of demeaning the liberal political philosophy that is called democracy. Democracy is liberal political philosophy. Our Constitution is based upon liberalism. And capitalism is a liberal economic philosophy. Before their advent, kings decided which ships would sail where, which merchants would sell what, whose heads would rule and whose heads would roll.
Do those who defame the word ‘liberal’ want to do away with democracy? Do they want a rich man’s rule (oligarchy)? Do they want “one dollar equals one vote” (plutocracy)? Do they want the shared “common wealth” to become the unshared “uncommon wealth”?
Irrespective of what politicians want, what do voters want? Register to vote, and vote to restore the definition of liberalism. It’s our democracy, our Bill of Rights and our free-market economy. It’s our shared common wealth.
Jesse Mark
Lexington
Dems hurt themselves
The Democratic Party is in disaster mode. Its worst foe isn’t the Republican Party, but itself. In the last presidential election, the Democratic Party was hit by a political tsunami.
It’s interesting to note that with all the negative media hysteria about President Donald Trump, he is far more popular and powerful than the media or the Democratic Party realize. Republicans have won most of the recent House seats.
Why Democrats should be excited about the upcoming elections is beyond me. Hope springs eternal – maybe that’s why. The problem with the Democratic Party is in the top tier of its pococurante national leadership.
It’s important to note that with every protest rally Trump is gaining additional support. This isn’t understood by the protesters, who seem inspired by Germany’s Third Reich. Where is the Third Reich today? They simply don’t understand the damage they are doing to their own party.
George D. Hellard
Versailles
Factory farms heartless
Like many others, I always thought of farm animals as "food on the hoof." But, after watching the deeply moving feature film “Okja,” I realized that a farm animal is much like our family dog, fully deserving of compassion and respect.
An internet search showed me that farm animals get neither on today's factory farms. Male baby chicks are suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground up alive. Laying hens are crowded into small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding sows spend their lives pregnant in metal cages. Dairy cow’s calves are snatched away upon birth so we can drink the cows’ milk.
The cruelties inherent in factory farming drove me to replace animal products in my diet with plant-based meats and dairy items from my supermarket. I have since learned that my cruelty-free diet is also great for my health and for the health of our planet.
Lawrence Hoffman
Lexington
