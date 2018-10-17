Unendorsed candidate responses

Elect a teacher for school board
I’m running to be the first and only teacher on our school board because I’m passionate about public education and focused on solutions to expand opportunities for every student, protect public schools from the charter school threat, and build community partnerships to improve learning.
It’s easy to point out problems and place blame. But teachers aren’t in it for what’s easy. We’re in it because we want the best for every child. I’m honored to earn endorsements from Kentucky educators and public school employees who understand these stakes.
My decade of experience as a teacher will add a voice and perspective missing from the school board. It’s a voice we need to work toward solutions — to get serious about expanding early childhood education, continuing work to close achievement gaps and ensuring all schools have resources to meet student needs in every neighborhood.
As this newspaper noted, I have “a sharp grasp” of what our schools need. With so much at stake, we need board members who understand the impact of the board’s decisions in the classroom. And who better than someone who works in one every day?
Our school board manages half a billion taxpayer dollars. That’s an investment in the 42,000 children who rely on our public schools. It requires a “sharp grasp” to oversee: I’ll apply my unique collection of skills, experience and passion to ensure every child in Fayette County gets a quality public education. That’s why I respectfully ask for your vote on Nov. 6.
Tyler Murphy
Candidate, Fayette County School Board, District 2
Proven track record of service
Over many election cycles and as recently as the May primary, the Herald-Leader chose me as a candidate, and I appreciated the endorsement.
Although they selected others this time, I am honored to be the only at-large candidate to have the combined endorsements of the police, firefighters and sanitation workers.
In addition, the Fairness Campaign, home builders, Realtors, labor unions and several other advocacy groups have endorsed me for re-election.
I hope the voters of Lexington remember my long record of advocating for fiscal responsibility. As council at-large for the last four years, and as District 11 representative and chief administrative officer for Mayor Jim Gray before that, I always asked tough questions about project costs and our financial obligations.
I will continue to do this to make sure we are doing our best to keep Lexington a strong and vibrant city.
I am the only at-large candidate with a proven track record for fighting the opioid epidemic and working to improve conditions for veterans. If re-elected, I plan to work to establish a hemp-processing plant in Fayette County and bring technical career academies to areas with high unemployment, and I am ready to tackle the pension liability.
Endorsements are certainly appreciated, but I am most grateful to have the trust of our citizens who have elected me to office. I hope I can continue to serve you as council at-large for the next four years.
Richard Moloney
Candidate, Council at-large
